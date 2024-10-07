Mark Zuckerberg Redesigns Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Into A Minivan For Wife Priscilla Chan, Gets A 911 GT3 For Himself

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg is getting a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT four-seater Coupé customized to be a minivan for his wife Priscilla Chan, the CEO revealed.

What Happened: “New side quest. Priscilla wanted a minivan, so I've been designing something I'm pretty sure should exist: a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Minivan,” Zuckerberg said in a post on Instagram on Sunday. The billionaire partnered with California-based auto shop West Coast Customs to make the coupe-to-minivan transition.

The CEO also got a Porsche 911 GT3 with a Touring package in the same gray shade as Chan’s Cayenne to complement the minivan.

“Threw in a manual GT3 Touring to make it his and hers,” Zuckerberg wrote in his Instagram post. The post was accompanied by pictures of the vehicles at West Coast Customs and also a selfie of the couple with the two Porsche vehicles.

The CEO also shared a short video of the customised vehicle which seems to sport sliding doors and an elongated body.

Why It Matters: The Cayenne Turbo GT starts at about $200,000 in the U.S. The 911 GT3 sports car, likewise, is priced to the higher end.

Zuckerberg has previously shared a similar picture featuring two classic Ford Bronco vehicles, one belonging to Chan and the other to him.

“His and hers,” Zuckerberg captioned the photograph from June 2022.

Photo courtesy: Chan Zuckerberg Initiative