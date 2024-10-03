Tesla Recalls 27,185 Cybertruck Vehicles Over Rearview Camera Delay

Tesla, Inc. TSLA has recalled certain 2024 Cybertruck models.

The recall of around 27,185 Cybertrucks is due to a delay in the rearview camera image when shifting into reverse, which causes these vehicles to not meet the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 111 regarding “Rear Visibility.”

To address the issue, Tesla has issued a free over-the-air (OTA) software update. Notification letters to owners are expected to be mailed out on November 25.

Earlier in June, the EV giant recalled over 11,000 Cybertrucks over concerns that its sail applique may come loose or detach from the vehicle while it is moving and nearly 12,000 Cybertrucks over concerns that their windshield wiper might stop working.

In April, Tesla recalled 3,878 Cybertruck vehicles over concerns of unintentional acceleration. The company had said in a filing with the U.S. auto safety regulator National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the accelerator pedal pad on the affected vehicles may dislodge and become trapped by the interior trim above the pedal, thereby causing it to accelerate without the driver intending to.

Tesa commenced deliveries of its Cybertruck in Mexico last month, making it the first country outside the U.S. where the stainless steel truck is delivered.

Tesla reported third-quarter deliveries of 462,890 vehicles, up 6.4% year-over-year and up 4.3% quarter-over-quarter.

The company reported third-quarter production of 469,796 vehicles, up 9.1% year-over-year and up 14.4% quarter-over-quarter.

Price Action: TSLA shares are trading lower by 2.31% to $243.26 at last check Thursday.

Image via Shutterstock

