Tesla Initiates First-Ever Cybertruck Recall As Part Of Larger 2.2M Vehicle Callback

Electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc TSLA is recalling approximately 2.2 million vehicles, including the Cybertruck, due to concerns about a smaller font size for warning lights, compromising the visibility of crucial safety information.

What Happened: The extensive recall encompasses all of Tesla's vehicle offerings, ranging from the Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV to the Model X SUV, Model S sedan, and the latest addition, the Cybertruck.

"Warning lights with a smaller font size can make critical safety information on the instrument panel difficult to read, increasing the risk of a crash," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) filing said.

As a resolution, Tesla plans to address the issue through an over-the-air software update, provided free of charge to customers.

While some vehicles have already received the OTA update, others will receive it in early February, the NHTSA filing said.

Why It Matters: This is Tesla’s largest recall to date. In December, the EV manufacturer recalled 2.03 million vehicles equipped with all versions of Autosteer, citing insufficient controls to prevent misuse.

This recall is the first for Tesla’s Cybertruck, a model introduced to customers in late November.

