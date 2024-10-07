Mark Cuban Now Supporting Donald Trump? Billionaire Investor Who Endorses Kamala Harris For 2024 Election Posts Cryptic Throwback Picture With Ex-President

In a surprising move, Mark Cuban shared a nostalgic photograph with Donald Trump in the Oval Office on X, raising questions about his political views.

What Happened: The post, made on Sunday, was humorously captioned, “When your BFF invites you to ‘bring a friend to work day.'” This comes on the heels of Elon Musk‘s participation in a Trump campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, where he encouraged attendees to register and vote in the upcoming election.

Cuban’s photo has sparked curiosity, especially given his known support for Kamala Harris‘s campaign. Despite the timing, Cuban clarified his stance. When asked if he was endorsing Trump, Cuban simply responded, “no.”

When your BFF invites you to "bring a friend to work day " pic.twitter.com/UyKnn6WsbN — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 6, 2024

Why It Matters: Cuban’s political journey has been complex. In 2016, he admitted to supporting Trump, but a conversation with the former president’s current vice-president pick J.D. Vance led to a change in his stance. Cuban has since expressed skepticism about Trump’s tech backers, suggesting they believe they can manipulate him due to his transactional nature.

Recently, Cuban cautioned Musk about Trump’s loyalty, stating, “His loyalty is only to himself.” Meanwhile, Musk’s rally appearance underscores his growing political involvement, as he supports Trump’s re-election, arguing it is crucial for democracy.

