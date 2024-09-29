Mark Cuban Warns Elon Musk That When The Time Comes He Needs Trump The Most He Will Find Out The Truth: 'His Loyalty Is Only To Himself'

“Shark Tank” fame Billionaire Mark Cuban has cautioned Elon Musk about the loyalty of Donald Trump, in response to Musk’s X supporting the ex-president’s re-election.

What Happened: On Sunday, Cuban took to X to respond to Musk’s post, which claimed that Trump’s re-election was the only way to save democracy. Musk had argued that the Democrats’ immigration policies would lead to a one-party state, effectively ending democracy.

Classic case of projection. You're describing how you think about politics. — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) September 29, 2024

Cuban’s response was a stark warning to Musk, stating that Trump’s loyalty lies solely with himself. He highlighted Musk’s political support for Trump, including millions of dollars in donations, and suggested that Musk might be disappointed when he needs something from Trump in return.

“At the point you need him the most, you will find out what so many before you have learned, his loyalty is only to himself.”

Cuban’s comments got the attention of venture capitalist David Sacks, an investor in Musk’s X, who said, “Classic case of projection. You're describing how you think about politics.”

Just the opposite. I haven't given a penny to a politician or PAC in over 20 years. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 29, 2024

Cuban’s come back was that he hadn’t “given a penny to a politician or PAC in over 20 years.”

Why It Matters: Cuban’s post comes amid a contentious election season. Recent polls show a tight race between Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump in key battleground states. Cuban has publicly endorsed Harris, comparing her rise in the polls to a new CEO’s success.

In a recent interview, Cuban expressed his belief that some of Silicon Valley’s wealthiest players, including Musk, support Trump because they believe they can control him. He stated, “I think they believe they can manipulate him.”

However, Cuban has also noted that Musk believes he’s much smarter than Trump, suggesting a complex dynamic between the two billionaires.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

