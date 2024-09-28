Billionaire Mark Cuban Admits To Being A Trump Supporter In 2016, Credits 'Long Conversation' With Former President's Running Mate JD Vance For His Political Shift

Billionaire entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban admitted to supporting Donald Trump in 2016 and credited a conversation with JD Vance for his subsequent change of heart.

What Happened: On Friday, Cuban shared a video compilation of him spanning from 2015 to 2017, in which the “Shark Tank” star could be heard expressing favorable views about Trump.

The part-owner of the Dallas Mavericks, reposted the video on X, formerly Twitter, saying, “I did support Trump for a bit back in 2016. Then I had a long conversation with JD Vance.”

I did support Trump for a bit back in 2016.

Then I had a long conversation with JD Vance https://t.co/Lo6SnWJcag — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 27, 2024

Why It Matters: Cuban’s relationship with Trump has been a rollercoaster ride. He previously saw Trump as a disruptor who could shake up the status quo, a trait he admired.

“I actually started off supporting Donald and then I got to know him better. I was like, ‘He’s great, he’s not a typical Stepford candidate.’ I thought that was a positive, and then I got to know him,” Cuban said in an interview with Vivek Ramaswamy last month.

We're the country where you can disagree like hell & still get together at the dinner table at the end of it. Mark Cuban & I roast each other from time to time, but we share a love of capitalism & free speech. It's good to hear the other side sometimes. Talk again soon, @mcuban.… pic.twitter.com/75lOZ2SiVO — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 7, 2024

The billionaire investor’s political stance has since evolved. He has been publicly endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee for the 2024 election.

Cuban has previously also labeled Trump as a “lousy president” and stated his preference for President Joe Biden over Trump. “I truly don't hate him at all. I just think he was and would be a lousy president.”

Earlier this month, Cuban also publicly questioned Trump’s track record of investing in startups outside his family businesses.

Cuban’s question went beyond finances, pointing to Trump’s character. When another user challenged the basis of his claim, Cuban highlighted that Trump, as a presidential candidate, must file financial disclosures with the FEC.

He added that he couldn’t find any evidence of Trump investing in businesses outside his family.

