SpaceX And T-Mobile's Direct-To-Cell Satellite Service For Hurricane-Hit Areas Green Lighted By FCC: 'Already Been Enabled And Started Broadcasting Emergency Alerts To Cell Phones On All Networks'

The Federal Communications Commission or FCC has temporarily authorized Elon Musk-led SpaceX and T-Mobile U.S. TMUS to provide direct-to-cell service via Starlink satellites in areas impacted by Hurricane Helene.

What Happened: Over the weekend, SpaceX’s official handle on X, formerly Twitter, said that the Starlink satellites have started transmitting emergency alerts to all mobile networks in North Carolina.

The company also said that SpaceX and T-Mobile are contemplating the trial of basic texting capabilities for most mobile phones on the T-Mobile network in the same state.

Moreover, due to the partial deployment of SpaceX’s direct-to-cell constellation, all services will be offered on a best-effort basis.

We remain committed to helping with recovery efforts in states affected by Hurricane Helene. We stand ready to do all that is necessary to return connectivity to hard-hit areas and save lives. https://t.co/i8psUSg9yF — The FCC (@FCC) October 6, 2024

Why It Matters: The severe flooding caused by Hurricane Helene resulted in widespread “blackout zones,” especially in North Carolina, severely disrupting communication in the southeast region of the U.S.

This approval comes after SpaceX’s alleged struggle to deliver Starlink terminals and supplies to disaster-stricken areas in North Carolina.

Musk had previously expressed his frustration over FEMA’s alleged refusal to allow SpaceX engineers to assist in the relief efforts.

However, the situation took a positive turn when Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg expedited approval for support flights. This move has paved the way for SpaceX and T-Mobile to provide communication services in the hurricane-hit areas.

SpaceX and T-Mobile launched their first direct-to-cell satellites in January, despite opposition from companies like AT&T and Verizon, who voiced concerns to the FCC about potential interference with their cellular networks.

Photo by Fedor Selivanov on Shutterstock

