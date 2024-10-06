Mark Cuban Highlights Friendly Exchange Between Elon Musk And Pete Buttigieg On SpaceX Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts: 'Glad We Could Address'

Mark Cuban, the renowned entrepreneur, recently shared an exchange between Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

What Happened: On a Thursday, Cuban shared the post that saw Musk express his appreciation for Secretary Buttigieg’s swift action. Musk said, “Thanks for expediting approval for support flights. Just wanted to note that Sec Buttigieg is on the ball.”

Secretary Buttigieg responded, “Glad we could address —thanks for engaging.”

Glad we could address —thanks for engaging. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) October 4, 2024

Why It Matters: This exchange comes in the wake of a series of events involving SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, and its efforts to provide aid to areas affected by Hurricane Helene. Musk had previously expressed his frustration with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for allegedly preventing SpaceX engineers from delivering Starlink terminals and supplies to disaster-stricken areas in North Carolina.

Buttigieg pushed back against Musk’s claims that the FAA was obstructing rescue flights for Hurricane Helene relief. Musk had criticized the government’s response, but after a private conversation, he thanked Buttigieg and expressed hopes for resolving the issue.

Former President Donald Trump had also claimed credit for the deployment of Starlink satellites to aid communication restoration in the hurricane-affected areas, a claim that was contradicted by FEMA.

Image via Shutterstock

