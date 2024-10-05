Pete Buttigieg And Elon Musk Clash Over Hurricane Aid Flight Claims

Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg took aim at Elon Musk on Friday over allegations that federal authorities hindered flights delivering aid to Hurricane Helene victims.
What Happened: Musk posted a screenshot implying that airspace was “shut down” and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was “throttling flights.”
Musk voiced his frustration, stating, “The level of belligerent government incompetence is staggering!!”
In response, Buttigieg refuted these claims, asserting that the FAA does not obstruct legitimate rescue and recovery flights. He extended an invitation to Musk to discuss any issues directly, saying, “If you're encountering a problem give me a call.”
Following their public exchange, Musk expressed gratitude for a private conversation with Buttigieg, indicating a desire to resolve the matter. “Thanks for the call. Hopefully, we can resolve this soon,” Musk wrote, though the details of their discussion remain undisclosed.
Musk also posted a video showing SpaceX engineers trying to deliver Starlink terminals.
Why It Matters: The backdrop of this exchange is the ongoing recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene, which has significantly impacted the region.
Musk’s SpaceX has been proactive in offering free Starlink access to affected areas, aiming to facilitate communication and aid efforts. This move was part of a broader initiative to deploy a software update ensuring Starlink systems operate without payment in hurricane-affected zones.
Furthermore, the hurricane season has been notably active, with Hurricane Helene contributing to widespread power outages, affecting millions. This has driven demand for backup generators, as noted by analysts observing increased consumer interest in such products.
Amidst these challenges, the White House has been countering accusations from Republicans regarding the misuse of FEMA funds in the aftermath of the hurricane. These claims have been strongly denied, with officials labeling them as falsehoods.
