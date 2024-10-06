Elon Musk-Founded PAC Offers $47 For Every Successful Referral To Petition: 'Show Support For Free Speech & Right To Bear Arms' — Tech Mogul Reveals His Goal

by Benzinga Neuro, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 6, 2024 9:27 PM | 2 min read |

Elon Musk-founded PAC America has taken to X to rally support for constitutional rights, offering a financial incentive to those who refer signatories from swing states. The tech mogul amplified the message through his account, which has a 200 million strong following.

What Happened: On Sunday, Musk shared a call to action, urging followers to sign a petition supporting free speech and the right to bear arms.

America PAC offered a $47 reward for each person referred to sign the petition, provided they reside in a swing state. The goal, according to Musk, is to gather one million signatures from voters in these key states which reflect support for “free speech & right to bear arms.”

This move comes amidst scrutiny of Musk’s political action committee, America PAC, which has been under investigation for its voter data collection activities in Michigan and other swing states. The PAC was established and funded by Musk to support former President Donald Trump.

Why It Matters: Musk’s recent post and the financial incentive offered may be seen as an attempt to rally support amidst ongoing criticism of his political affiliations. The tech CEO has been publicly endorsing Trump, even appearing at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he urged attendees to vote for the former president.

Musk has reportedly been secretly funding the conservative political group Building America's Future since 2022, with donations amounting to millions. This non-profit, which is not required to disclose its donors, has been critical of the Biden administration and progressive policies.

Image via Wikimedia Commons

Posted In: NewsPoliticsGeneral1st Amendment2nd AmendmentAmerica PACDonald TrumpElon Muskfreedom of speechMuskRepublicansShivdeep DhaliwalX
