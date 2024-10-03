Liz Cheney Introduces Harris At Wisconsin Rally, Asks Voters To Stand In Truth: 'Reject The Depraved Cruelty Of Donald Trump'

Former Wyoming Republican Representative Liz Cheney publicly endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris at a campaign rally in Ripon, Wisconsin, on Thursday, as reported by The Hill.

What Happened: Cheney, who was ousted from her party due to her criticism of former President Donald Trump, introduced Harris at the rally and urged Americans to be willing to cross party lines. Cheney’s endorsement of Harris is part of a broader effort by the Harris campaign to reach across the aisle to voters disillusioned by Trump.

“I ask you to stand in truth, to reject the depraved cruelty of Donald Trump and I ask you instead to help us elect Kamala Harris for president,” said Cheney.

“I know that she can be a president that can inspire our children… and especially our little girls to do great things.”

Cheney’s public endorsement of Harris is the most high-profile GOP support the vice president has received so far, aiding in the campaign’s outreach to Bush-era Republicans and supporters of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Why It Matters: Cheney’s endorsement comes after she voiced her criticism of Trump’s efforts to delay the Jan. 6 case beyond the election, as reported in April. Cheney served as the chairwoman of the House select committee that probed the Jan. 6 insurrection.

In September 2024, Cheney publicly declared her support for Harris in the upcoming election, citing Trump’s danger to the republic. This was followed by former Vice President Dick Cheney’s endorsement of Harris.

With the 2024 presidential election heating up, Harris is leading in the polls. Cheney’s endorsement could potentially sway more GOP voters towards Harris, further intensifying the race.

