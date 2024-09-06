Former Vice President Dick Cheney Backs Kamala Harris, Says Trump Is A 'Greater Threat To Our Republic' Than Any Other Individual

Former Vice President Dick Cheney has announced his intention to vote for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in the forthcoming presidential elections.

What Happened: On Friday, Cheney, who served under former President George W. Bush, said, “In our nation’s 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” reported Reuters.

“As citizens, we each have a duty to put country above partisanship to defend our Constitution. That is why I will be casting my vote for Vice President Kamala Harris,” the former Republican added. He also said Trump “can never be trusted with power again.”

In response, the Harris campaign announced that the Cheneys had aligned themselves with a growing movement of Republicans prioritizing country over party by endorsing Harris.

Cheney’s decision follows a similar announcement made by his daughter, Liz Cheney, earlier this week, the report noted.

See Also: Mark Cuban Explains Why, Despite Getting A Lot Of Flak From Elon Musk And Others, He Continues To Post On X: ‘Don't Want to Be Where Everyone Agrees with Me'

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump labeled the Cheneys as “irrelevant RINO” in a social media post on Friday, which means “Republicans in Name Only.”

Screenshot of Donald Trump’s post on Truth Social

Why It Matters: A poll conducted last month showed Trump leading among veterans and active service members, although his support has declined since 2016.

When questioned about their shift in support, 53% of those who previously voted for him at least once attributed their change to his remarks, attitudes, and policies concerning veterans and service members.

Earlier this week, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci said that Trump was shaken by Harris, but also noted his adaptability.

“You've had this great demographic recirculation, so when he calls her stupid and he says she turned black and all this sort of nonsense, baby boomers were conditioned to deal with that, but the generation Zs, they don't like it at all,” he said.

Meanwhile, on Friday, it was announced that Trump’s sentencing for the hush money trial will occur after the 2024 presidential election, to avoid influencing the election outcome.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Wikimedia