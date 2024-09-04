Liz Cheney Says 'I Will Be Voting For Kamala Harris' In 2024 Presidential Election, Cites Trump's Danger To The Republic

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) has publicly declared her support for Vice President Kamala Harris, ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

What Happened: Cheney, a prominent critic of former President Donald Trump, declared on Wednesday that she will vote for Vice President Harris in the upcoming election.

Cheney made this announcement during an event at Duke University, as reported by multiple attendees on social media and Harris’ presidential campaign official rapid response page.

Liz Cheney endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris at Duke University@newsobserver pic.twitter.com/taoMYNQ6d1 — Emma Cline (@emmacline_) September 4, 2024

In a clip shared on X, Cheney stated, "As a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this, and because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump but I will be voting for Kamala Harris."

.@Liz_Cheney: As a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, and because of the danger Donald Trump poses, I will be voting for Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/7105j8xjYp — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 5, 2024

The New York Times recently reported that Cheney planned to share her stance on the presidential race in September, coinciding with the start of early voting. Cheney has consistently criticized Trump, describing him as a threat to the Republic and unfit to serve.

Cheney joins other anti-Trump Republicans, including former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R, Ill.) and Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, in supporting Harris.

Why It Matters: Cheney’s endorsement of Harris is a notable development in the ongoing political saga involving former President Trump.

Cheney has been vocal about her opposition to Trump, particularly regarding his actions surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. In April, Cheney accused Trump of attempting to delay the Jan. 6 case beyond the election, highlighting his “deep flaws in character” that she believes make him unfit for the presidency.

In March, Trump called for Cheney’s prosecution over her alleged suppression of evidence related to the Jan. 6 events, to which Cheney responded by accusing Trump of being “afraid of the truth.”

Cheney’s support for Harris comes at a time when the Vice President is gaining traction in key swing states. Recent polls indicate that Harris is leading Trump in some crucial regions, potentially paving the way for a narrow victory.

Image Via Shutterstock