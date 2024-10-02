Accenture And NVIDIA Team Up To Supercharge Global AI Adoption: Details

Accenture plc ACN shares are trading higher on Wednesday. The company inked an expanded partnership with NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, which included the establishment of a new NVIDIA Business Group by Accenture to assist global enterprises in rapidly scaling their AI adoption.

Accenture NVIDIA Business Group will train 30,000 professionals worldwide to assist clients in reinventing processes and scaling enterprise AI adoption using AI agents.

The Accenture AI Refinery platform will help companies accelerate their custom AI journeys by leveraging the complete NVIDIA AI stack.

A network of Accenture AI Refinery Engineering Hubs will open in Europe, Asia, and North America, supporting 57,000 Accenture AI practitioners in large-scale operations, agentic architecture, and foundation model development with NVIDIA AI.

Accenture’s marketing is leveraging the AI Refinery platform with autonomous agents to streamline campaigns, reducing manual steps by 25-35%, cutting costs by 6%, and increasing speed to market by 25%-55%.

Accenture is launching a new NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprint for virtual facility robot fleet simulation, integrating NVIDIA Omniverse, Isaac, and Metropolis software to help industrial companies build autonomous, robot-operated factories.

Julie Sweet, Chair and CEO, Accenture, said, “Accenture AI Refinery will create opportunities for companies to reimagine their processes and operations, discover new ways of working, and scale AI solutions across the enterprise to help drive continuous change and create value.”

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO, NVIDIA added, “NVIDIA’s platform, Accenture’s AI Refinery and our combined expertise will help businesses and nations accelerate this transformation to drive unprecedented productivity and growth.”

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Trust For Professional Managers Jensen Quality Growth ETF JGRW and IShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF IETC.

Price Action: ACN shares are up 0.82% at $354.88 at the last check Wednesday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

