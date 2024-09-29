Harris Vs Trump: New Polls Show Tight Race In Battleground States

The upcoming election is shaping up to be a nail-biter, with recent polls revealing a tight race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump in key battleground states.

What Happened: According to a New York Times/Siena College poll released on Saturday, Harris and Trump almost evenly matched among likely voters in Michigan, with Harris at 48% and Trump at 47%.

The Vice President also holds a slight edge in Wisconsin, leading Trump 49% to 47%. However, Trump is ahead in Ohio, leading Harris 50% to 44%.

Two Fox News polls of likely voters in Pennsylvania and North Carolina published on Friday echoed these findings. In Pennsylvania, both candidates are tied at 49%, while in North Carolina, Trump has a narrow lead over Harris, 50% to 49%.

Interestingly, Trump’s influence doesn’t appear to extend down the ballot. The NYT/Siena poll reveals that three Trump-endorsed Republican challengers are trailing Democratic incumbents in key Senate races in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Ohio.

These polls were conducted after a politically charged summer, marked by President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race and several alleged assassination attempts on Trump. The next significant event on the political calendar is the vice presidential debate scheduled for October 1.

Why It Matters: The tight race in these battleground states underscores the high stakes of the upcoming election. The results in these states could very well determine the outcome of the election.

The fact that Trump’s influence doesn’t seem to extend to other Republican candidates suggests that voters may be distinguishing between the former President and the broader Republican party.

This could have significant implications for the balance of power in the Senate.

