Lindsey Graham On Escalating Global Situation: 'The World Is On Fire Under The Biden-Harris Administration'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has taken to X to voice his concerns about the Biden-Harris administration’s handling of escalating global tensions.

What Happened: On Sunday, Lindsey Graham expressed his dissatisfaction with the current administration’s approach to international affairs. He said he wanted to know what the Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris was going to do in the upcoming four years.

He posted, “The world is on fire under the Biden-Harris Administration. I'd like to hear from Kamala how she is going to change things in the next four years.”

Graham shared a video of his appearance on CNN’s State of the Union and said that the administration doesn’t have a “clue” about the global state of affairs.

The world that Trump left us when he left office was mortgage rates below 3%, a secure border, peace agreements, no war anywhere. I would like to see her explain how she’s gonna change things when she’s been in charge for 4 years.”

“I’d like to know from her point of view what did happen in the Mid-East.” Graham then pointed to the conflicts in the Middle East and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He then had a suggestion for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. Graham invoked the humorist Edgar Nye’s reference to a river in the Midwest that has come to imply being shallow or lacking depth — “If you do debate her, “She’s a mile wide, and inch deep and you can prove that.”

This post comes amidst a series of significant global events, including the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike, escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, and changes in Russia’s nuclear policy.

Why It Matters: The recent Israeli airstrike that led to the death of Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah has heightened tensions in the Middle East. Reports indicate that the Israeli military used 2,000-pound bombs in the attack, leading to concerns about the potential for a full-scale war.

The United States has cautioned Israel against escalating hostilities with Hezbollah, urging diplomatic solutions instead. Despite this, the situation continues to escalate, with the U.S. warning Israel against a full-blown war.

Adding to the global tension, Russia has announced changes to its nuclear weapons policy, signaling potential consequences for Western nations involved in attacks on Russia. This move is seen as a response to discussions in the U.S. and Britain about allowing Ukraine to use Western missiles against Russia.

Earlier, Senator Graham had called for a new approach to Middle East policy, advocating for either a "game changing peace" or a "game changing military strategy." His recent post on X seems to echo these sentiments, highlighting his concerns about the current administration’s handling of these global issues.

