Russia Adjusts Nuclear Policy, Sends 'Signal That Warns...About The Consequences' Of West's Interference In War Against Ukraine

The Kremlin has announced changes to Russia’s nuclear weapons policy, signaling potential consequences for Western nations involved in attacks on Russia.

What Happened: On Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin declared that Russia might deploy nuclear weapons if targeted by conventional missiles and would treat any attack supported by a nuclear power as a joint assault. This adjustment in policy is a response to discussions in the U.S. and Britain about allowing Ukraine to use Western missiles against Russia, Reuters reported on Thursday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the changes to the document titled “The Foundations of State Policy in the Sphere of Nuclear Deterrence.” Peskov emphasized that these amendments serve as a clear warning to Western countries about the repercussions of participating in attacks on Russia, even if they are non-nuclear.

“This is a signal that warns these countries about the consequences if they participate in an attack on our country by various means, and not necessarily nuclear ones,” Peskov said.

Peskov highlighted the “unprecedented confrontation” provoked by the direct involvement of Western nations, including nuclear powers, in the Ukraine conflict. He mentioned that a decision on whether to publish the revised nuclear documents would be made later.

Russia’s current nuclear doctrine, established in a 2020 decree by Putin, allows for the use of nuclear weapons in response to a nuclear attack or a conventional attack threatening the state’s existence. Peskov did not comment on whether the changes included rejecting a post-Soviet moratorium on nuclear tests, citing the secrecy of Wednesday’s meeting.

Why It Matters: This policy shift comes amid escalating tensions between Russia and Western nations over the Ukraine conflict. Sergei Karaganov, a prominent Russian foreign policy hawk, advocated for a more aggressive nuclear stance, suggesting Russia could launch a limited nuclear strike on a NATO country without provoking a full-scale nuclear war.

Putin issued a stern warning that Ukraine’s use of Western-made long-range missiles would signal that the U.S. and NATO are at war with Russia. This highlights the growing risks of direct military confrontation between Russia and Western powers.

Furthermore, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, threatened to turn Kyiv into a “giant melted spot” using new technologies if Ukraine were allowed to use Western long-range missiles against Russia.

