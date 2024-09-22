Lindsey Graham Says Either Saudi Arabia Recogonizes Israel Or Tehran Gets Targeted: 'We Need Game Changing Peace Or Game Changing Military Strategy' (UPDATED)

Editor's Note: The headline of this story has been updated for factual accuracy.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has called for a new approach to Middle East policy, advocating for either a “game changing peace” or a “game changing military strategy.”

What Happened: On Thursday, Graham expressed his views on Middle East policy via X. He suggested that a significant shift in strategy is needed, either through Saudi Arabia recognizing Israel, or Israel taking military action against Iran.

In the Middle East, we need game changing peace or game changing military strategy.



Game changing peace begins with Saudi Arabia recognizing the state of Israel.



Game changing military strategy begins with Israel targeting Iran, the source of chaos in the region. pic.twitter.com/qFD9ZxQY1t — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 22, 2024

Graham’s tweet comes in the wake of a series of deadly escalation between Israel and Hezbollah. Israel and Hezbollah exchanged heavy fire, with Hezbollah launching over 100 rockets into northern Israel in response to Israeli strikes on Lebanon, reported AP on Sunday.

The conflict escalated after an Israeli airstrike in Beirut killed several people, including a senior Hezbollah commander. Hezbollah declared an "open-ended battle," while Israel launched hundreds of strikes, targeting militant sites. Both sides suffered casualties, and the situation raised concerns about the potential for a broader conflict.

See Also: Trump Vs Harris: This Candidate Has The Edge In Latest Swing State Polls

Why It Matters: The recent wave of explosions in Lebanon have escalated tensions in the region. The attacks, believed to be targeted at Hezbollah, an Iran-backed group, have resulted in significant casualties and damage.

Lebanon recently grappled with a second wave of deadly explosions targeting Hezbollah, as wireless devices like walkie-talkies detonated across the country, killing at least nine and injuring over 300. The attacks, which Hezbollah blamed on Israel, followed an earlier wave of pager explosions that killed 12 and injured nearly 2,800.

Graham’s tweet and the recent events in Lebanon highlight the urgent need for a resolution to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Whether this will involve diplomatic recognition or military action remains to be seen.

Photo via Shutterstock

Check This Out:

Lawmakers Made Huge Investments This Year. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool