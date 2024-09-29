Threads Cuts Access To Controversial Leaked Documents On JD Vance

Social media platform Threads has restricted access to purportedly leaked documents concerning vice presidential candidate JD Vance.

What Happened: Meta has suggested that the documents may have been obtained through hacking or leaks, prompting the decision to block access to them.

This action follows last month’s warnings from the FBI and other intelligence agencies about potential attempts by Iran-backed hackers to infiltrate the Trump campaign.

The supposedly hacked documents, which was first reported by Politico, have been making rounds among various media outlets, but the majority have refrained from publishing the details due to the dubious nature of their acquisition. Last week an independent journalist took the initiative to release the documents on his Substack post.

Subsequently, his account on X platform was swiftly suspended, and some users reported their accounts being locked after sharing the link. Threads has now also blocked access to the post.

“Our policies do not allow content from hacked sources or content leaked as part of a foreign government operation to influence US elections. We will be blocking such materials from being shared on our apps under our Community Standards,” a spokesperson from Meta told Business Insider.

While Threads is not removing posts containing a link to the Substack article, the link is not functional. Users attempting to access the link are met with a popup warning, “This link can’t be opened from Threads. It might contain harmful content or be designed to steal personal information.”

Why It Matters: This incident underscores the ongoing challenges social media platforms face in managing content and ensuring the integrity of information shared on their platforms.

It also highlights the potential risks associated with the dissemination of potentially hacked or leaked documents, particularly during an election period.

The move by Threads and Meta to block these links reflects their commitment to upholding community standards and protecting user information.

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.