Secret Texts Reveal Republican VP Candidate JD Vance's Past Views On Trump, Police, And GOP: Called Ex-President 'Morally Reprehensible Human Being'

Text messages from Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance have been brought to light, showcasing his past criticisms of police, former President Donald Trump, and more. These messages were disclosed by a former classmate of Vance’s.

What Happened: According to a report by The New York Times, about a series of texts that were shared by Sofia Nelson, a Detroit-based transgender public defender and a former close associate of Vance. These messages were exchanged between the years 2014 and 2017, during which Vance was recognized for his outspoken opposition to Trump, who is now his running mate.

One of the disclosed texts has Vance stating, “I hate the police. Given the number of negative experiences I've had in the past few years, I can't imagine what a black guy goes through.” In an email from 2015, he described Trump as a “demagogue” and a “morally reprehensible human being.”

A representative for Vance downplayed the messages, stating, "Senator Vance values his friendships with individuals across the political spectrum. He has been open about the fact that some of his views from a decade ago began to change after becoming a dad and starting a family, and he has thoroughly explained why he changed his mind on President Trump. Despite their disagreements, Senator Vance cares for Sofia and wishes Sofia the very best."

The unearthing of these texts has sparked a debate among conservative commentators, with some, such as Ben Shapiro, questioning Trump’s selection of Vance as his vice presidential candidate.

Why It Matters: The revelation of these messages could potentially impact Vance’s standing within the Republican party and among conservative voters.

His past views on Trump, who is now his running mate, might raise questions about his current political alignment and the sincerity of his support for the Trump administration.

Furthermore, his expressed disdain for the police could potentially alienate a portion of the Republican base that strongly supports law enforcement.

As the election approaches, how Vance addresses these revelations and navigates the ensuing controversy could significantly influence his political future.

