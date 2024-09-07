JD Vance Supports Tucker Carlson Amid Holocaust Revisionist Controversy

Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance has come out in support of Tucker Carlson, who is facing backlash for hosting a Holocaust revisionist on his podcast.

What Happened: Vance refrained from criticizing Carlson for his interview with Darryl Cooper, a known Holocaust revisionist.

Despite the controversy surrounding Cooper’s views on the Holocaust, and Carlson’s endorsement of him as possibly “the best and most honest popular historian” in the country, Vance did not hold Carlson accountable.

A representative from Vance’s campaign told the Jewish Insider in a statement, “Senator Vance doesn’t believe in guilt-by-association cancel culture but he obviously does not share the views of the guest interviewed by Tucker Carlson.”

"Tucker Carlson isn't affiliated with the campaign so I don't think that what Tucker Carlson does is a distraction or not."



— JD Vance pic.twitter.com/u6DHEUUHG8 — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) September 6, 2024

"There are no stronger supporters of our allies in Israel or the Jewish community in America than Senator Vance and President Trump," the campaign representative said in the statement. The statement also highlighted Vance’s support for Israel and the Jewish community in the U.S.

Also Read: Secret Texts Reveal Republican VP Candidate JD Vance’s Past Views On Trump, Police, And GOP: Called Ex-President ‘Morally Reprehensible Human Being’

Vance, when asked about the controversy, defended the principle of free speech and argued against the censorship of “bad ideas”.

He said, “We believe in free speech and debate. This whole idea that has taken hold in the far left of this country, that if you see a bad idea, the way to solve it is to censor it, I think it’s ridiculous.”

Despite the ongoing controversy, Vance is set to appear with Carlson at an event in Hershey, Pennsylvania, later this month.

Why It Matters: This incident underscores the ongoing debate about the limits of free speech and the responsibility of public figures in promoting controversial views.

While Vance’s defense of Carlson may appeal to those who value absolute free speech, it could also alienate others who believe that public figures should be held accountable for the views they platform.

The controversy also highlights the potential political implications, as Vance’s stance could influence his standing among voters, particularly those within the Jewish community.

Read Next

Donald Trump: Tim Walz ‘Freakish,’ Kamala Harris A ‘Bumbling Communist Lunatic’

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.