Republican Congressional Candidate's Peculiar Tactic: Posing With A Stand-In Family

In a peculiar campaign strategy, Derrick Anderson, the Republican candidate running in Virginia’s seventh congressional district, has been seen in photographs with a family that is not his own.

What Happened: Anderson, who is childless and lives alone with his dog, was featured in pictures alongside a woman and three girls who are not related to him.

These images were initially highlighted by The New York Times in an article examining the tactics of male Republicans aiming to attract female voters. The photos featuring Anderson seem to portray him as a family man.

The family seen in the pictures is reportedly that of a long-time friend of Anderson. A representative for Anderson defended the photos, asserting that similar images of candidates with their supporters are a common sight in political campaigns.

The representative criticized The New York Times for their focus on the photos, arguing that they merely depict Anderson “with female supporters and their kids.”

The spokesman told The Daily Beast, "Derrick's opponent and every other candidate in America are in similar pictures and video with supporters of all kinds." The spokesman also said that the video simply showed Anderson "with female supporters and their kids."

Anderson is the GOP nominee in the open seat being vacated by Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), who is running for governor. Anderson faces Democrat Eugene Vindman, who has prominently featured his family in his ads, in November. The race is expected to be very close.

Anderson’s choice to pose with a borrowed family has been widely mocked on social media platforms.

This controversy arises amidst backlash from voters over comments made by vice-presidential candidate JD Vance ridiculing “childless cat ladies” and the ongoing Republican efforts to restrict abortion rights.

Why It Matters: This unusual campaign strategy by Anderson is indicative of the broader tactics employed by some Republicans to appeal to female voters.

The controversy surrounding the photos and the backlash they have received on social media highlight the challenges faced by the party in their efforts to connect with this demographic. The criticism from voters over comments made by vice presidential candidate JD Vance and the party’s stance on abortion rights further underscore these challenges.

The outcome of Anderson’s campaign may serve as an indicator of the effectiveness of these tactics and their potential impact on future Republican campaigns.

