Trump Voices Criticism Of Harris And Biden EV Policies: 'Every Car Is Going To Be Electric, They Say. I Will Terminate That, On Day One'

During a recent town hall meeting in Michigan, Donald Trump voiced criticism towards Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden‘s electric vehicle policies.

What Happened: Trump engaged in a town hall discussion in Michigan, a pivotal swing state. The conversation was moderated by Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.). The former president used the platform to critique Harris and the Democrats on their energy, economic, and immigration strategies.

Trump’s trip to Warren, a Detroit suburb, is part of his intensified focus on Michigan and other crucial swing states in the lead-up to Election Day.

As reported by The Hill, both Trump and Harris have been making regular visits to these states, targeting blue-collar workers in suburban areas who are potential swing voters.

At the event, Trump expressed disapproval of the Biden administration’s electric vehicle policy, which he perceives as a mandate. He vowed to abolish the policy on his first day in office, if elected. Trump also blamed Shawn Fain, the president of United Auto Workers (UAW), who endorsed Harris, for allowing Biden to put the policy into action.

"They have an electric mandate, Every car is going to be electric, they say. I will terminate that… on day one," Trump said during the rally.

Trump defended his tariff policy, advocating for a “smart” strategy to use tariffs “wisely” in order to safeguard American business interests. He also criticized Harris for her visit to the U.S.-Mexico border, accusing her of voicing complaints without taking any action.

The town hall, which resembled a Trump rally, saw the former president receiving applause from his supporters in response to his answers to the questions posed.

Why It Matters: The town hall event in Michigan underscores the importance of swing states in the upcoming election. Trump’s criticism of the Biden administration’s electric vehicle policy and his pledge to terminate it, if elected, could potentially sway voters in these key states.

His comments on Harris and the Democrats’ energy, economic, and immigration policies further highlight the stark differences between the two parties’ platforms.

