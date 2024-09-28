While Trump Launches $100K Luxury Watch, Wife Melania Trump Talks About Rising Inflation: 'The Country Is Suffering, People Not Able To Buy Necessities For Their Families'

Former President Donald Trump unveiled a luxury watch collection priced at $100,000 per piece on the same day that his wife, Melania Trump voiced her concerns over the public’s struggle to afford basic needs amid rising inflation.

What Happened: Trump introduced his Official Trump Watch Collection in a post on Truth Social. The collection, featuring 147 gold watches each engraved with Trump’s name, is being sold for $100,000 each. Trump touted the watches as ideal Christmas gifts and predicted a swift sell-out.

“The Official Trump Watch Collection is here, and these Watches are truly special — You're going to love them. Would make a great Christmas Gift. Don't wait, they will go fast. GET YOUR TRUMP WATCH RIGHT NOW!” Trump wrote in the post.

In the meantime, Melania Trump was on Fox & Friends promoting her new memoir. In the course of the interview, she touched on the difficulties people are experiencing in meeting basic needs due to the surge in inflation.

She lauded her husband’s administration, asserting that people fared better during his tenure.

Also Read: Melania Trump Vs. Ivanka Trump: White House Power Struggle Unveiled In New Tell-All Book

"How I see it is, the record speaks for itself. The country is suffering. People are not able to buy the usual necessities for their families," Melania Trump said during the interview. "We have wars going on around the world. Soldiers are dying. They were dying under this administration because of weak leadership. The border is open and dangerous."

"I think the American people need to decide what they really want. Maybe some strong tweets, but everything else great for this country. So it's all in the American people's hands on November 5," she added.

While Trump was marketing his premium watches, Melania shared her worries about the nation’s hardships, unsecured borders, ongoing conflicts, and ineffective leadership.

She concluded by saying that the choice rests with the American people, suggesting the potential of strong tweets but overall greatness for the country.

Why It Matters: The timing of Trump’s luxury watch launch and Melania’s inflation concerns has raised eyebrows. As the former President is promoting a high-end product, his wife is expressing concerns over the economic struggles faced by many Americans.

This juxtaposition underscores the ongoing debate about wealth disparity and the economic challenges many are facing amidst rising inflation.

The situation also highlights the differing public personas of the Trumps, with Donald Trump’s entrepreneurial endeavors often contrasting with Melania’s more reserved and empathetic public image.

Read Next

Ex-Trump Aide Says Melania Trump ‘Not Happy’ With Latest Revelations In Hush-Money Trial

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.