Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Mazda Issue Massive Recalls Over Software Defects: NHTSA Warns Of Fire, Brake And Airbag Risks

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued recalls for vehicles from Mercedes-Benz USA LLC MBGAF, MBGYY, Toyota Motors Corp. TM, and Mazda MZDAF due to software-related issues, according to the safety recall reports.

On Friday, according to an NHTSA recall report, Mercedes-Benz USA is recalling 27,190 vehicles, including the 2021-2023 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S580 and S580 models. The recall is due to a defect in the Engine Control Unit software, which may lead to increased exhaust temperatures and potential damage to surrounding components, increasing the risk of fire.

Another recall report indicated that Toyota Motors is recalling 42,199 units of the 2023-2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid. The defect involves the brake actuator’s skid control ECU software, which may cause a hard brake pedal and reduced braking force during cornering, potentially increasing the risk of a crash.

Additionally, Mazda is also recalling 77,670 units of the 2016-2023 Mazda MX-5 Miata. The issue stems from the SAS control module software, which may cause a higher force airbag deployment during minor crashes, increasing the risk of injury if seat belts are not used.

The recalls are set to begin with dealer notifications in September 2024 and owner notifications by November 2024. Affected owners are advised to contact their respective dealers for a free software update to rectify the issues.

Mercedes, Mazda and TM have yet to respond to Benzinga’s queries.

Photo by pisaphotography on Shutterstock