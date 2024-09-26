Zuckerberg Channels His Inner Caesar, Shows Love For Roman Empire At Connect Event: 'All Zuck Or All Nothing'

Meta Platforms META CEO Mark Zuckerberg's shirt may have stolen part of the show during Wednesday's Meta Connect event, which highlighted new products and the growth of artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and metaverse ambitions.

What Happened: Zuckerberg has become known for his unique fashion sense and his obsession with the Roman Empire during company events.

At Wednesday's Meta Connect 2024 event, Zuckerberg was seen wearing a custom shirt that featured the Latin phrase "aut Zuck aut nihil," which translates to "all Zuck or all nothing," as reported by the New York Post.

Zuckerberg's shirt and the phrase could be a play on the phrase "aut Caesar aut nihil," which translates to "either a Caesar or nothing" or "all or nothing."

The phrase may have been originally coined by former Roman general Julius Caesar.

During the event, Meta unveiled a new, cheaper Quest VR headset, its Orion augmented reality glasses, and new AI features, all of which can help the company achieve Zuckerberg's vision of the metaverse and virtual reality.

"A lot of the stuff we've been talking about for a long time, glasses, mixed reality, AI, it's happening. And we can start to see how the future of computing and the future of human connection are going to look, and it's pretty awesome," Zuckerberg said.

The saying on the shirt may have been an ode to the Roman Empire, and Zuckerberg's subtle way of saying his vision is working and will continue for the company's future. Some have laughed at the company's metaverse ambitions over the years, but the latest product releases and highlights could show that Zuckerberg was right all along.

Why It's Important: Zuckerberg has shown a love and admiration for the Roman Empire, which includes spending his honeymoon with wife Priscilla Chan in Rome.

The Meta CEO has also tied the names of his three daughters to his love of the Roman Empire. The daughters’ names are listed below:

Maxima Chan Zuckerberg , born December 2015

, born December 2015 August Chan Zuckerberg , born August 2017

, born August 2017 Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg, born March 2023

The three children are all named after Roman emperors, a favorite subject of Zuckerberg. Maxima was likely named after Magnus Maximus, a Roman emperor who reigned from 383 to 388. August was named after Augustus Caesar, the first Roman emperor, who reigned from 27 BC to 14 AD. Zuckerberg's third daughter, Aurelia, is likely named after Marcus Aurelius, who reigned from 161 to 180. Aurelian is also the name of a Roman emperor who reigned from 270 to 275.

An interview with the New Yorker in 2018 revealed that studying Latin and Ancient Rome became among Zuckerberg's favorite subjects. Zuckerberg was also fascinated with the history of Rome and the emperors.

"You have all these good and bad and complex figures. I think Augustus is one of the most fascinating. Basically, through a really harsh approach, he established 200 years of world peace."

Zuckerberg wore a self-designed shirt at a September live podcast event that featured a phrase that translates to "learning through suffering."

The Meta CEO also wore a shirt at his 40th birthday party earlier this year with the phrase "Carthago delenda est," which translates to "Carthage must be destroyed." This may be a rallying cry to continue in battle.

META Price Action: Meta stock was down 0.5% to $564.98 at the time of publication Thursday. The stock hit new 52-week highs of $576.88 earlier in the trading session. Meta stock is up 64% year-to-date in 2024.

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.