Mark Zuckerberg Live Event Sold Out Stadium: Meta CEO Attracted Thousands Eager To Hear Him Speak On 'The Next Decade Of Social, Technology, And AI'

Meta Platforms, Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg‘s presence at a live podcast event managed to sell out a stadium in San Francisco.

What Happened: The event was hosted by the “Acquired” podcast at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Tuesday night. The podcast, hosted by Ben Gilbert and David Rosenthal, focuses on tech acquisitions and IPOs and is currently ranked 48 on Apple’s list of top podcasts.

The Chase Center, home to the NBA’s Golden State Warriors, can accommodate over 18,000 people. However, the exact number of seats available for the podcast event was not disclosed.

Tickets were sold at a face value of $50 and were sold out by Monday, reported Business Insider, citing the podcast.

What an incredible night.



Never in our wildest dreams did we think we'd do an arena show with @finkd, @eldsjal, and @emilychangtv… plus @iammiketaylor live!!



Huge thank you to @jpmorgan and most importantly to all 6,000 of you who came and made it so special. pic.twitter.com/cFaGomGTRk — Acquired Podcast (@AcquiredFM) September 11, 2024

Why It Matters:

Why It Matters: The event coincided with the presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. The content of Zuckerberg’s discussion remains unknown as the podcast recording had not been released at the time of writing.

Zuckerberg’s appearance was also noted for his self-designed shirt, bearing an ancient Greek text that translates to “Learning through suffering.”

This attire follows his previous shirt worn at his 40th birthday party that read “Carthago delenda est,” Latin for “Carthage must be destroyed.”

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.