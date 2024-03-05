Bill Gates Praises Mark Zuckerberg For Always Being Great At This Thing – And It's Related With Ambani Wedding

Loading... Loading...

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Sunday praised Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for his fashion sense during their time at the pre-wedding celebration of billionaire heir Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in India.

What Happened: Gates took to Instagram and shared a photo of the two, complimenting Zuckerberg’s attire for the occasion. “You’ve always been great at dressing for the occasion, @zuck!” the 68-year-old billionaire captioned the photo.

Gates sported a black sports coat over a green polo-style shirt and khakis. At the same time, Zuckerberg wore an embroidered Sunderbans Tigress shirt from Rahul Mishra Couture and white pants for the event at the Ambanis’ animal rescue, according to People.

Gates and his girlfriend, Paula Hurd, were spotted attending the pre-wedding festivities. Meanwhile, Zuckerberg was accompanied by his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan.

Other notable guests at the wedding ceremonies of Anant Ambani, the youngest offspring of Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare Private Limited, were Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock.

Pop star Rihanna also performed on the first day of the celebration, featuring her hit songs such as “Diamonds,” “Work,” “We Found Love In A Hopeless Place,” and others.

Photos via Shutterstock

