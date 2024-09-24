Nancy Pelosi Says, 'Don't Be Distracted By What's-His-Name's Insults And Conspiracies' — Asks Voters To Choose Kamala Harris Instead

On Tuesday, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) took to X to redirect public attention away from political mudslinging. Her post comes amidst a contentious presidential race in which the Democrat Kamala Harris is pitched against the Republican Donald Trump.

Don't be distracted by what's-his-name's insults and conspiracies — focus on what matters to the American people: a vote for a better future, a peaceful transfer of power and an agenda that uplifts working families. #DumpTrumpsProject2025 — elect @KamalaHarris and Democrats! -NP pic.twitter.com/Y6ojXQAklz — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) September 24, 2024

Pelosi said about Trump, “Don't be distracted by what's-his-name's insults and conspiracies.” She urged voters to instead focus on “what matters.” She asked them to vote for Harris and Democrats in the elections.



Pelosi also attached a video to her post in which she reacted to a comment by the current House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.). The incumbent was quoted as saying, “If we have a free, fair and safe election, we’re going to follow the Constitution absolutely.”

Pelosi asked, “Why should there be a caveat?” — She said, “He’s trying again to wed himself to this fake conspiracy theory about the election.”

Earlier this month, Pelosi had called for unity and civility in the country, stating, "It's necessary for our country for us to move in a unifying direction. We have to take our country back to a place that you can disagree without being fearful for your life."

Why It Matters: Pelosi’s tweet is significant given her previous stance on the 2024 presidential race. She had been vocal about her doubts regarding President Joe Biden’s ability to win against Trump, and had pledged to do everything in her power to prevent a victory for the ex-president Trump.

With less than 50 days to go until the 2024 presidential election, Vice President Kamala Harris continues to lead former President Trump in a head-to-head poll of likely voters.

Recent polling data reveals a neck-and-neck contest between Harris and Trump, with a slight advantage for Harris. This context adds weight to Pelosi’s call for focus on the issues that matter to the American people, rather than on political insults and conspiracies.

Image via Flickr/ Gage Skidmore

