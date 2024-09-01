Nancy Pelosi: 'The Only Responsibility I Will Take For Donald Trump Is To Make Sure He's Not Reelected Ever Again'

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has urged for unity and civility in the country amidst a contentious presidential race.

What Happened: On Sunday, Pelosi said on X, “It’s necessary for our country for us to move in a unifying direction. We have to take our country back to a place that you can disagree without being fearful for your life.” This call for unity comes at a time when the country is deeply divided over the upcoming presidential elections.

The speaker emerita shared a video of her appearance on CNN where she also addressed the candidacy of Donald Trump and the events of the January 2020 Capitol Riots.

She said she wasn’t fearful on January 6 because as house speaker she was second in line to the White House and she had security. Pelosi, however, said that she was concerned about her colleagues and others.

“The only responsibility I will take for Donald Trump is to make sure he is not reelected ever again.”

It's necessary for our country for us to move in a unifying direction. We have to take our country back to a place that you can disagree without being fearful for your life. -NP pic.twitter.com/mei7jAVfbu — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) September 1, 2024

Earlier, Pelosi had endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the presidency, expressing full confidence in her ability to lead the nation to victory in November.

Why It Matters: The presidential race between Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump has been tight, with recent polls showing Harris slightly ahead. According to a nationwide poll conducted by the Florida Atlantic University Political Communication and Public Opinion Research Lab, and Mainstreet Research USA, Harris led Trump by a 47%-43% margin. The poll also highlighted the demographic dynamics at play, with Harris garnering significant support from Black voters and women.

Pelosi and other Democratic leaders reportedly urged President Joe Biden to step aside from the 2024 election, citing concerns over his ability to defeat Trump and its potential impact on the party’s chances of winning the House.

