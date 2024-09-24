Super Micro Unveils Next-Gen Servers Powered by Intel's Latest Xeon Chips

On Tuesday, artificial intelligence server company Super Micro Computer, Inc SMCI added new maximum-performance GPU, multi-node, and rackmount systems to the X14 portfolio.

These systems are based on Intel Corp INTC Xeon 6900 Series Processors with P-Cores (formerly codenamed Granite Rapids-AP).

Joining the X14 servers leveraging the Xeon 6700 Series Processors with E-cores launched in June 2024, today’s additions aim to create the industry’s broadest range of optimized servers supporting a wide variety of workloads from demanding AI, HPC, media, and virtualization to energy-efficient edge, scale-out cloud-native, and microservices applications.

“Supermicro X14 systems have been completely re-engineered to support the latest technologies including next-generation CPUs, GPUs, highest bandwidth and lowest latency with MRDIMMs, PCIe 5.0, and EDSFF E1.S and E3.S storage,” said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro.

Supermicro’s new X14 systems will also offer socket compatibility with the upcoming Intel Xeon 6900 series processors with E-cores and Intel Xeon 6700 series processors with P-cores.

Last week, Needham analyst Quinn Bolton hailed Super Micro as a significant beneficiary of growing investment in AI infrastructure, a first mover in rack-level liquid cooling solutions. He forecasted a revenue CAGR of over 55% from fiscal 2021 to fiscal 2026.

Super Micro Computer stock is up over 89% in the last 12 months. Bolton expects most of the risk associated with the review of its internal controls as priced in. Investors can gain exposure to the AI server company through Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF VOT and SPDR Select Sector Fund – Technology XLK.

Price Action: SMCI stock is down 0.25% at $464.77 at the last check on Tuesday.

Photo via Company