Trump's Niece Slams Republicans For 'Engineering' Election Results In Key Swing State Of Georgia: 'Donald's Coup Is Already Well Underway'

With only 40 days remaining until the election, Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump and a psychologist, warned about potential attempts to undermine the electoral process.

Reading Between Lines: Every time Donald Trump opens his mouth, something “incomprehensible, delusional, or terrifying” comes out of it, which is outrageous and shocking, said Mary Trump in a substack post on Monday. That said, the psychologist and author said Americans should pay attention to what her uncle keeps saying over and over again.

She noted that Donald Trump said in a recent interview that he doesn’t need votes and that he has so many votes. “We should be suspicious of a man who, while running for president, tells people he doesn't need any more votes,” she said.

Reading between the lines, Mary Trump said a lack of interest shown by her uncle to campaign is potentially due to his preparing for cheating.

“Just as in 2020, Donald's coup is already well underway,” Mary Trump said. He has been spreading lies that the Democrats are trying to steal the election, falsely claiming that the election is being rigged against him, she said. “He's convinced that his right to be back in the White House supersedes his need to play by the rules,” she said, adding that “his followers feel the same way.”

The election board of Georgia, which has a ‘MAGA majority,’ voted three to two to require hand-count of ballots, said Mary Trump, calling it an “example of engineering election results in a key swing state. This will cause, which the Republican campaign is counting on,” she said.

Reaching Out To MAGA Base: Mary Trump noted that her uncle never appeals to voters beyond his base, neither to independents nor women in the suburbs.

The reason why he is talking so much to his base this close to the election is that he is confident that his “sycophants and enablers—from local election boards to the U.S. Congress—are going to pre-rig the results in swing states where polls show a frighteningly close race,” she said.

Call To Nebraska Voters: Mary Trump also flagged the risk of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) working to change the way Nebraska awards its electoral votes. Nebraska and Maine both give two electoral votes to the winner of the state and one electoral vote to the winner of each Congressional district as opposed to the other states, which are “winner-take-all,” she said.

Graham has been pressuring the Nebraska legislators to change the methodology currently in place, she said.

One potential vote in the Omaha area, according to Mary Trump, can get Democrats to 270 electoral voters if they also win Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

“Though it's a long shot, under the right circumstances that one electoral vote could decide the presidential election in a country that, because of the electoral college, does not honor the principle of ‘one person, one vote,'” she said.

Graham’s efforts have been stymied by holdouts from his party such as Sen. Mike McDonnell (R-Neb.), she added.

