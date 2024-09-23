What's Going On With Micron Stock?

Micron Technology, Inc. MU shares are trading higher Monday as the semiconductor sector continues to recover from recent losses.

The Details:

Shares of semiconductor companies moved higher last week following the Fed's larger-than-anticipated interest rate cut on Wednesday. Micron shares have gained nearly 7% over the past five days.

The company is set to report its fourth-quarter financial results after Wednesday's closing bell and will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. the same day. According to estimates from Benzinga Pro, analysts expect Micron to report quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $7.635 billion.

Multiple analysts cut price targets on Micron last week heading into the company's earnings release, including:

TD Cowen analyst Karl Ackerman maintained a Buy rating on Micron Technology, but lowered the price target from $160 to $115.

maintained a Buy rating on Micron Technology, but lowered the price target from $160 to $115. Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $190 to $175.

maintained an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $190 to $175. Stifel maintained its Buy rating, but lowered the price target on Micron's stock from $165 to $135.

Will MU Stock Go Up?

When trying to assess whether or not Micron Technology will trade higher from current levels, it's a good idea to take a look at analyst forecasts.

Wall Street analysts have an average 12-month price target of $152.29 on Micron Technology. The Street high target is currently at $225 and the Street low target is $67. Of all the analysts covering Micron Technology, 19 have positive ratings, one has a neutral rating and one has a negative rating.

In the last month, 9 analysts have adjusted price targets. Here's a look at recent price target changes [Analyst Ratings]. Benzinga also tracks Wall Street's most accurate analysts. Check out how analysts covering Micron Technology have performed in recent history.

Stocks don't move in a straight line. The average stock market return is approximately 10% per year. Micron Technology is 13.79% up year-to-date. The average analyst price target suggests the stock could have further upside ahead.

For a broad overview of everything you need to know about Micron Technology, visit here.

MU Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Micron Technology shares are up 2.68% at $93.34 at the time of publication Monday.

