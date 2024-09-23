Kamala Harris Reportedly Set To Unveil New Economic Policies In Pittsburgh This Week: Its About Showing Voters They Have A Path To 'Building Wealth'

Ahead of the November election, Vice President Kamala Harris is set to introduce new economic policies aimed at wealth creation this week.

What Happened: The proposals, expected to be announced midweek in Pittsburgh, come as undecided voters seek more clarity on Harris’ economic plans ahead of the November election. The new policies aim to help Americans build wealth and provide economic incentives for businesses, Reuters reported on Monday, citing three sources with knowledge of the matter.

Harris stated that her plan focuses on investing in the aspirations and ambitions of the American people while addressing their economic challenges. The rollout follows internal debates within the Democratic Party about the timing of releasing new economic policies so close to election day.

According to the report, Harris aims to show voters a path to building wealth, emphasizing affordability and economic opportunities. Specific details of the new policies remain undisclosed, and the Harris campaign has not commented on the proposals.

Harris’ previous economic plans have included significant pay hikes for public school teachers, addressing pay gaps, and eliminating bias in home appraisals. Her new proposals are expected to build on these initiatives and align with President Joe Biden‘s policies.

“It’s not just about affordability, it’s also about showing (voters) they have a path to building wealth,” said a person with direct knowledge of Harris’s economic plans, according to the report.

Campaign spokesman James Singer mentioned that Harris will continue to present her economic agenda to lower costs, make housing more affordable, and spur economic growth across America, according to the report.

Why It Matters: The announcement of new economic policies by Harris comes at a pivotal moment in her campaign.

The polls suggest a slight advantage for Harris over Trump. A Morning Consult poll shows Harris leading by 6 percentage points nationwide, her largest lead in the organization's surveys to date.

The race remains tight, with high-profile endorsements playing a crucial role. Harris recently received her second endorsement in 179 years from the oldest continuously published magazine in the U.S., which has featured works from luminaries like Nikola Tesla and Albert Einstein.

Additionally, Harris has faced criticism from notable figures like Bill Ackman, who questioned her candidacy and the circumstances surrounding her rise. In response, billionaire Mark Cuban defended Harris, emphasizing her effectiveness and leadership.

Furthermore, former President Donald Trump has stated that he will not pursue another presidential run if he loses to Harris in the upcoming election. This declaration adds another layer of significance to Harris’ economic proposals, as they could potentially sway undecided voters.

