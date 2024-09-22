Trump Says No To Another Run If He Loses 2024 Election To Kamala Harris: 'Hopefully, We're Going To Be Successful'

Former President Donald Trump has declared that he will not pursue another presidential run if he is defeated in the forthcoming November election.

What Happened: Trump, in a conversation with Sinclair Broadcast Group’s “Full Measure” on Sunday, dismissed the idea of another presidential run if he loses the upcoming election, as reported by ABC News.

When asked by host Sharyl Attkisson about another run, he replied, “I don’t see that at all. I think that, hopefully, we’re going to be successful.”

Trump, currently the oldest presidential nominee in history, is in the race following President Biden’s decision not to run for the 2024 election. Age and mental acuity have been significant concerns in this election cycle.

Amid his third presidential bid, Trump has been balancing his campaign activities with court appearances related to four criminal cases against him.

See Also: Kim Jong Un’s ‘Show Of Force’ With Missiles Indicates North Korea Is No Longer Interested In Negotiations

Why It Matters: The 2024 presidential election has seen a tight contest between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. Recent polling data, including over 20 swing-state polls conducted post the September 10 debate, suggests a slight lead for Harris over Trump.

Despite Harris trending upwards in the polls, Trump has been gaining ground in key battleground areas. The election could hinge on the results from these swing states.

Meanwhile, Harris has seen a surge in popularity with a significant uptick in her favorability. This shift is noteworthy, given her previously low polling figures.

Check This Out:

Lawmakers Made Huge Investments This Year. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool