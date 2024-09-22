Mark Cuban Issues A Stinging Retort To Bill Ackman's Attack On Kamala Harris: 'She Is Kicking Your A**…'

“Shark Tank” fame billionaire Mark Cuban recently slammed hedge fund manager and founder of Pershing Square Capital Management Bill Ackman’s views on the candidacy of Kamala Harris.

What Happened: Cuban responded to a post by Bill Ackman, which criticized Harris’s candidacy and the circumstances surrounding her rise to the presidential nominee position. Ackman accused Harris of being complicit in what he called “the greatest lie ever told to the American people by our government,” referring to the health status of former President Joe Biden.

Let's not forget that @POTUS Biden was the Democratic presidential candidate 63 days ago.



We were told by the administration and the media that Biden was in perfect health and that videos of him exhibiting serious deterioration were ‘right wing propaganda.'



Then, threatened… https://t.co/QHtVdhawJY — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) September 22, 2024

Ackman also expressed his disappointment with Harris’s campaign strategy, accusing her of evading direct questions about the economy, the border, or foreign policy. He suggested that her campaign was a blatant attempt to say what she needs to say to get elected.

Cuban said in response: ‘When the competition hires a new CEO and she is kicking your a** …’

Why It Matters: Cuban’s critical response to Ackman’s thread comes amidst a surge in Harris’s popularity Recent polls suggest a slight advantage for Harris over Trump, with a Morning Consult poll showing Harris leading by 6 percentage points nationwide.

Notably, Cuban, a supporter of the vice president, had previously expressed some skepticism about Harris’s economic proposals. In August, he engaged in a storm of posts about Harris’s economic plans, particularly around the issue of price controls.

Cuban’s relationship with Donald Trump, the other presidential candidate, has been complicated. He once referred to Trump as a “snake oil salesperson,” but admitted they were once on good terms, with the former president even seeking his advice on stocks at one point.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

