A two-and-a-half-year-old Siamese cat named Rayne Beau was reunited with his owners, Susanne and Benny Anguiano, after disappearing in Yellowstone National Park. The cat lost in the national park traveled over 900 miles to return home after two months.

What Happened: The Anguianos, from Salinas, California, were visiting the park in Wyoming when Rayne Beau wandered off on Jun. 4. Despite daily searches by Benny, the cat could not be found, and the couple had to leave without him.

Two months later, the couple received a notification that Beau had been found in Roseville, California, approximately 190 miles from their home. The cat was identified through his microchip and taken to the Placer Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Leilani Fratis, CEO of the Placer SPCA, confirmed the cat’s identity and emphasized the importance of microchipping pets. Rayne Beau was initially in poor health but is now back home with his grateful owners.

Susanne Anguiano expressed her joy, saying, “We are ecstatic to have him back. I look at him every day and am so grateful.”

Why It Matters: The reunion of Rayne Beau with his owners highlights the significance of microchipping pets, a point emphasized by Leilani Fratis of the Placer SPCA.

This incident also brings to light the diverse range of events occurring in Yellowstone National Park. For instance, in June 2022, a tourist was gored by a bison after getting too close to the animal, underscoring the need for visitors to adhere to park regulations.

Additionally, the story of Rayne Beau’s journey comes at a time when pet-related news is gaining attention in the political arena. Recently, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) and former President Donald Trump have made unverified claims about immigrants abducting and eating pets, which have been widely debunked.

