A Woman Got Too Close To A Bison At Yellowstone: What Do You Think Happened To Her?

A tourist at Yellowstone National Park got a little too close to one of the larger four-legged residents and wound up being gored and tossed 10 feet into the air by a bison.

What Happened: The National Park Service (NPS) reported that an unnamed “25-year-old female from Grove City, Ohio” came within 10 feet of a bison on the morning of May 30. Park regulations require visitors to stay more than 25 yards away from bison.

“As the bison walked near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin (just north of Old Faithful), the female, on the boardwalk, approached it,” the NPS said in a press statement. “Consequently, the bison gored the woman and tossed her 10 feet into the air. The woman sustained a puncture wound and other injuries.”

The woman received immediate treatment from the park’s emergency medical team and was transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Why It Happened: The NPS added that while this was the first reported incident involving a bison this year, it is far from an uncommon occurrence.

“Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal,” the NPS said. “They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.”

Photo: Nockewell1 / Pixabay