Voters Warm To Kamala Harris As Election Nears

Kamala Harris is experiencing a surge in popularity with just over six weeks to go before the presidential election. Recent polls indicate a positive shift in her favorability for the first time since President Joe Biden took office.

What Happened: Harris’ favorability has seen a significant uptick. Kristen Soltis Anderson, a founding partner at Echelon Insights, highlighted during an AARP press call that Harris has successfully crafted a more positive narrative about herself.

The polling average from FiveThirtyEight suggests that Americans now perceive Harris in a more favorable light than before. This is a notable shift, considering her previously low polling figures.

“She’s getting a chance to write her own story there and at least has been able to somewhat drive a more positive message about her,” Business Insider quoted Anderson saying on a press call hosted by AARP.

The rise in Harris’ standing is perceived as a cautionary sign for Donald Trump‘s campaign, which has failed to portray Harris as untrustworthy.

Debbie Walsh, the director of the Center for American Women and Politics, pointed out that Harris’ increased visibility and her ability to articulate her strengths and objectives have played a role in her growing popularity.

“She has been allowed to shine a bit, which I think is very difficult to do when you’re the No. 2. By definition, a large part of your job is to stand a few feet to the left and a few feet behind the president and be supportive,” Walsh told the outlet.

Tim Malloy, a polling analyst for the Quinnipiac University Poll, mentioned that favorability covers a broad spectrum of voter emotions, which have traditionally been difficult for female candidates to manage.

Despite the positive shift, the Harris campaign continues to see itself as an underdog. Nate Silver’s model depicts the race as essentially a toss-up, although it did give Harris a slight advantage in the electoral college race last Friday.

Why It Matters: The surge in Harris’ favorability is a significant development in the 2024 Presidential race. It indicates a shift in public sentiment and could potentially influence the strategies of other candidates.

The fact that Harris, a female candidate, has been able to navigate the complex landscape of voter emotions and improve her standing is noteworthy.

This could set a precedent for future female candidates and change the dynamics of political races. The outcome of this race could have far-reaching implications for the political landscape of the U.S.

