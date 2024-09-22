Trump Says Women Would 'No Longer Be Thinking About Abortion' If He Wins, Whitmer Calls Trump 'Just Deranged'

Donald Trump has made a bold assertion that women will stop contemplating abortion if he triumphs in the upcoming election.

What Happened: This statement follows Kamala Harris‘ accusation of Trump being the instigator of a reproductive healthcare crisis.

Trump voiced this claim in an extensive social media post on Truth Social and reiterated it at a rally in North Carolina. He argued that women’s health, safety, and optimism have declined compared to his tenure.

He further stated that the matter of abortion has been delegated to the states, implying that women will no longer need to contemplate it.

“Women are poorer than they were four years ago, are less healthy than they were four years ago, are less safe on the streets than they were four years ago, are more depressed and unhappy than they were four years ago, and are less optimistic and confident in the future than they were four years ago! I will fix all of that, and fast, and at long last this national nightmare will be over,” Trump said in the post.

Harris, a staunch supporter of abortion rights, reproached Trump for his influence in appointing three Supreme Court justices who reversed Roe v. Wade in 2022.

She held Trump accountable for the stringent abortion laws in several states, labeling it a healthcare crisis and attributing its inception to Trump.

A late August poll by The Wall Street Journal indicated that Harris leads Trump among female voters by 13 percentage points, with 33% of women identifying abortion as a pivotal issue.

Meanwhile, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) has reacted to Trump’s statement on abortion and has said that Trump is "just deranged."

"I think, you know, this guy just doesn't understand what the average woman is confronting in her life in this country, and how could he? He's not lived a normal life," Whitmer said.

"Unlike Kamala Harris, who has worked hourly jobs, who knows how important it is that women have health care and access to the medical care that they need,” she added.

Why It Matters: The contentious issue of abortion rights has been a significant factor in American politics, with the reversal of Roe v. Wade in 2022 marking a turning point.

Trump’s claim that his potential victory would eliminate the need for women to consider abortion is a bold assertion that could potentially influence the election’s outcome.

This comes at a time when Harris, a vocal advocate for abortion rights, is leading among women voters, according to a recent poll.

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons