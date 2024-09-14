Trump Vs. Harris: Tense Standoff In Nail-Biter Polls

The upcoming U.S. presidential election is shaping up to be a nail-biter, with Kamala Harris and Donald Trump running neck-and-neck in recent polls.

What Happened: The November 5 election is a close contest between Harris and Trump. The political landscape shifted dramatically in July when President Joe Biden stepped down from the race and threw his support behind Harris.

Latest polls from sources such as Reuters/Ipsos and YouGov poll suggest a slight lead for Harris over Trump. Despite Harris being viewed as the victor of the recent debate by a majority of viewers, the polls indicate no significant change in voter intentions.

While national polls offer a snapshot of a candidate’s overall popularity, the US electoral college system complicates the prediction of the election’s outcome. The seven key battleground states are particularly pivotal, with polls showing less than a one percentage point gap between the two candidates in several of these states.

A Morning Consult poll of 3,300 likely voters showed no increase in support for Harris, who held a 50% to 45% lead. However, Trump did see a slight dip, dropping one point from 46% in the pre-debate poll.

Prior to Harris’ nomination, Biden was lagging behind Trump by nearly five percentage points in these battleground states. However, the race has become more competitive since Harris entered the campaign trail, holding a slight lead over Trump in an average of national polls.

Despite the polls indicating a tight race between Harris and Trump, both nationally and in battleground states, the winner remains unpredictable due to the narrow margins and potential inaccuracies in polling.

Why It Matters: The 2024 U.S. election is a significant event, not just for the country, but for the world. The outcome will shape US domestic and foreign policy for the next four years.

The tight race between Harris and Trump underscores the deep political divides in the country. The fact that the race remains too close to call, despite the recent debate and shifting dynamics, speaks to the high stakes and uncertainty of this election.

