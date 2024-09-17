Elon Musk Reacts After Mark Cuban Says He Would Buy X 'In A Heartbeat'

Elon Musk has humorously reacted to fellow billionaire and “Shark Tank” famed investor Mark Cuban‘s interest in purchasing X, formerly known as Twitter.

What Happened: Musk, who bought Twitter in 2022 and renamed it to X, responded to a post by DogeDesigner highlighting Cuban’s wish to acquire the platform. Musk left a laughing emoji in the reply section of the post.

😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 17, 2024

See Also: Elon Musk Says His Now Deleted Controversial Post After Latest Trump Assassination, Which Was Labeled ‘Irresponsible’ By The White House,’ Was A Joke: ‘Way Less Funny If People Don’t Know The Context’

Why It Matters: Cuban recently expressed his interest in acquiring both Rupert Murdoch's Fox News and Elon Musk's ‘X’.

Cuban stated, "If I had enough money to do it, which I don't, I'd buy it in a heartbeat," referring to his desire to purchase ‘X’ and Fox News.

In August, Cuban criticized Musk during an interview on “The Daily Show,” suggesting that the Tesla founder might have manipulated the platform’s algorithm. Musk responded with an emoji insult, escalating the dispute.

Despite their differences, Cuban has acknowledged Musk’s significant influence through his ownership of X. He described Musk as “the most influential man in the world” due to his control over the social media platform.

