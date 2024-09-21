Trump Vows To 'Save Vaping Again' Despite Past Partial Ban. Here's How He Plans To Do It

Donald Trump has pledged to “rescue vaping” if he returns to the Oval Office, contradicting his previous stance that led to a partial ban on some e-cigarette products.

What Happened: On Friday, Trump criticized President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in a post on Truth Social, accusing them of wanting to “ban everything.” He also pointed out his past efforts to regulate e-cigarettes.

In 2019, Trump introduced restrictions on certain e-cigarette products, which he believes helped prevent children from vaping.

“I saved Flavored Vaping in 2019, and it greatly helped people get off smoking. I raised the age to 21, keeping it away from the ‘kids.’ Kamala and Joe want everything banned, killing small businesses all over the Country. I'll save Vaping again!” he said in the post.

Trump’s administration faced criticism in September 2019 when it proposed plans to ban all flavored vape products. However, Trump revised his position in January 2020, opting for a partial ban instead.

Also Read: Trump Vs Harris: New Poll Reveals Post-Debate Swing Towards This Candidate In Key State

The partial ban restricted the sale of sweet and fruity flavored vape pods and cartridges, but allowed gas stations and convenience stores to continue selling menthol cartridges and vapes.

It also permitted vape shops to sell a wide range of e-cigarette liquids in open-tank vaping systems, which are predominantly used by adults.

As California’s attorney general in 2015, Vice President Harris backed a bill aimed at preventing minors from accessing e-cigarettes.

Why It Matters: Trump’s recent pledge to “save vaping” comes amidst an ongoing debate about the health risks and benefits of e-cigarettes. His administration’s previous actions to regulate vaping were seen as a response to concerns about the rising use of e-cigarettes among young people.

However, the partial ban was criticized for not going far enough to protect public health.

Now, Trump’s promise to “rescue vaping” could signal a shift in his stance on e-cigarette regulation, potentially impacting the future of the vaping industry and public health policies.

Read Next

Trump Vs Harris: New Polls Reveal This Candidate Is Outperforming In Swing States

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.