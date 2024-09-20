Amazon's AI Effort Takes Aim At A Household Name With New Video Technology

Large tech companies are in a race to release new AI-driven products and services, aiming to capture a share of the rapidly expanding market. On Thursday, Amazon.com Inc. AMZN unveiled its beta version of a video-generation tool powered by artificial intelligence in a blog post.

The new tool enables advertisers to create videos using Amazon's AI technology. This product could compete with Adobe Inc.’s ADBE upcoming text-to-video service, Firefly, which is expected to launch in beta later this year, according to The Verge.

Amazon's video generator will initially be available in beta to select advertisers, allowing them to create promotional videos for their products using Amazon's AI at no additional cost.

"Video generator is another meaningful innovation that leverages generative AI to inspire creativity and deliver more value for both advertisers and shoppers," Amazon Ads vice president of product and technology Jay Richman said.



Amazon and Adobe are not alone in the AI-powered video generator space. Other companies, like OpenAI, have also teased technology allowing users to create videos through simple text prompts such as "dog running through a field."



Amazon’s video-generating technology is aimed at allowing companies to create a short video advertisement based on a single image of a product. If a company is selling a pair of shoes on Amazon, it will be able to turn a picture of the shoes into a short video advertisement showcasing the shoes in action.



What Is Amazon Ads? Amazon Ads is the company's advertising arm, offering various marketing strategies and solutions to companies of all sizes. According to its website, companies can launch an advertising campaign through Amazon Ads in five minutes or less.



