'The Secret Service Is Aware Of The Social Media Post Made By Elon Musk,' Says Law Enforcement Agency

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has come under the scrutiny of the Secret Service due to a contentious social media post involving President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Secret Service is investigating a post by Musk in which he questioned why there were no assassination attempts on Biden or Harris. The agency refrained from revealing any details about the investigation, citing it as an "enforcement proceeding," reported Business Insider.

Musk’s controversial post was in response to a user who asked why there were attempts on the life of former President Donald Trump. Musk later took down his post, attributing it to a misunderstood sense of humor.

A Spokesperson for the Secret Service, Melissa McKenzie, stated, “The Secret Service is aware of the social media post made by Elon Musk and as a matter of practice, we do not comment on matters involving protective intelligence.” She further added that the agency investigates all threats related to their protectees.

It is important to note that Musk, who is a known supporter of Trump, has previously highlighted the former president’s survival of an assassination attempt. Musk endorsed Trump following a near-miss shooting incident in July.

The White House has denounced Musk’s post, describing it as irresponsible rhetoric that should never be encouraged or joked about.

Why It Matters: This controversy comes in the wake of a second assassination attempt on Trump. Musk’s contentious post was made shortly after this incident, sparking a wave of backlash and criticism, including from the White House, as per Benzinga.

The Tesla CEO later removed the post, claiming it was a joke that was misunderstood due to lack of context. He wrote on X, “Turns out that jokes are WAY less funny if people don’t know the context and the delivery is plain text."

In a separate post, Musk said that he had learned the lesson that “just because I say something to a group and they laugh doesn’t mean it’s going to be all that hilarious as a post on X.”

