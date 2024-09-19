Alphabet, McDonald's And 2 Other Stocks Executives Are Selling

The Nasdaq 100 closed lower by around 0.5% during Wednesday's session. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it could be a preplanned sale, or could indicate their concern in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga’s insider transactions platform.

Alphabet

The Trade: Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG CEO Sundar Pichai sold a total of 22,500 shares at an average price of $160.63. The insider received around $3.61 million from selling those shares.

Williams-Sonoma

The Trade: Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM President and CEO Laura Alber sold a total of 40,000 shares at an average price of $145.27. The insider received around $5.8 million from selling those shares.

Ross Stores

The Trade: Ross Stores, Inc. ROST Group President, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold a total of 8,366 shares at an average price of $155.64. The insider received around $1.3 million from selling those shares.

McDonald’s

The Trade: McDonald’s Corporation MCD Chairman and CEO Christopher J Kempczinski sold a total of 3,934 shares at an average price of $300.00. The insider received around $1.2 million from selling those shares.

