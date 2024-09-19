Mark Cuban Teams Up With Kamala Harris To Protect American Businesses From 'Unfair Foreign Competition' From Chinese Clone Products: 'Knockoffs Are A Plague On Small Businesses'

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban is teaming up with Vice President Kamala Harris to protect American businesses from Chinese knockoffs.

What Happened: In a post on X, Cuban mentioned he had a “conversation with the @KamalaHarris team about protecting American companies from Chinese knockoffs.” He emphasized the detrimental impact of knockoffs on small businesses, stating they “cost them time, money and may put them out of business.”

“Knockoffs are a plague on small businesses,” he added.

Cuban questioned whether marketplace platforms should vet all foreign manufacturers selling to U.S. consumers, seeking suggestions for the best approach. He did not specify when the conversation occurred or any further strategies discussed.

“Kamala is focused on supporting and protecting American companies from unfair foreign competition,” Cuban wrote.

Had an interesting conversation with the @KamalaHarris team about protecting American companies from Chinese Knockoffs



Knockoffs are a plague on small businesses, that costs them time, money and may put them out of business.



Right now all marketplace platforms do is help… — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) September 18, 2024

Cuban reiterated Harris’ commitment to supporting American companies against unfair foreign competition.

Why It Matters: This collaboration comes at a significant time for Cuban, who recently announced that the 16th season of “Shark Tank” will be his last. Cuban has been a fixture on the show since its third season, investing over $20 million in various companies. The announcement has led to speculation about who might replace him on the popular investing show.

Additionally, Cuban has been vocal about his support for Harris and her economic policies. He recently praised her for being pro-business and more supportive of entrepreneurs than any other candidate in recent memory.

This was highlighted in a recent post on X, where he stated, “Kamala Harris is listening to business leaders and gathering their feedback on what’s fair and what will lead to more investment in businesses.”

Cuban’s engagement with Harris also extends to discussions about her tax policies. He recently invited Elon Musk to a direct discussion about Harris’ economic policies, emphasizing his active role in shaping business-friendly policies.

