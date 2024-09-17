Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Defensive Stocks With Over 7% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer staples sector.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA

Dividend Yield: 11.09%

Dividend Yield: 11.09%
UBS analyst Kevin Caliendo maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $17 to $12 on July 3. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

RBC Capital analyst Ben Hendrix maintained a Sector Perform rating and decreased the price target from $22 to $13 on July 2. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Recent News: On Friday, Walgreens Boots Alliance agreed to pay $106.8 million to settle allegations that it submitted false claims to government healthcare programs, violating the False Claims Act and state regulations.



B&G Foods, Inc. BGS

Dividend Yield: 8.41%

Dividend Yield: 8.41%
Barclays analyst Brandt Montour maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $10 to $8 on July 19. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%

Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $9 to $8 on July 11. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Recent News: On Sept. 9, B&G Foods issued notice of full redemption of remaining 5.25% senior notes due 2025.



Altria Group, Inc. MO

Dividend Yield: 7.89%

Dividend Yield: 7.89%
Barclays analyst Gaurav Jain maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $43 to $45 on Sept. 9. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Stifel analyst Matthew Smith maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $50 to $54 on Aug. 1. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Recent News: On Aug. 22, Altria increased its quarterly dividend by 4.1% to $1.02 per share.



