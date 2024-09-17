Tesla Cybertruck Deliveries In Canada Expected In Late October

Tesla Inc. TSLA Cybertruck Program Manager Siddhant Awasthi said on Monday that the EV giant will likely start delivering the stainless steel truck in Canada in late October.

What Happened: “Late October likely..” Awasthi wrote on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter. The Tesla engineer was responding to an X user who enquired whether any Cybertrucks would be delivered in Canada around the start of October.

Late October likely.. — Siddhant Awasthi (@siddawa) September 16, 2024

Tesla started delivering the Cybertruck to customers in November. It is currently limited to sales within the United States.

However, in July, Tesla confirmed that it intends to start delivering the vehicle in Canada this year.

Pricing In Canada: The foundation series Cybertruck starts at C$137,990 ($101,505) for the all-wheel drive variant and at C$165,990 ($122,101) for the more premium Cyberbeast variant in Canada.

On Tesla’s website, the estimated delivery time upon placing an order is October-November 2024.

Tesla received key regulatory clearances to sell the vehicle in Canada in July.

