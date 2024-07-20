Tesla Gets Green Light From Canadian Government To Deploy Steer-By-Wire System, Clearing Path For Cybertruck Sales

Loading... Loading...

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA has crossed an important milestone on the way to rolling out its stainless steel Cybertruck in the neighboring country of Canada.

What Happened: Canada granted the EV maker approval to use its steel-by-wire system in the country as required for testing. The technology, which does not meet the country’s specification for minimum steering angle, is only available on the company’s Cybertruck and not on any of its other offerings.

Tesla, however, will have to provide detailed semi-annual incident reports starting on January 18, the government said, while also meeting other regulatory demands.

“An important milestone on our way to Canada,” Cybertruck lead engineer Wes Morrill said about the green light from the Canadian government.

Why It Matters: The Cybertruck is the latest offering from Tesla. The company started delivering the trucks to U.S. customers in late November.

Former Tesla executive Rohan Patel confirmed earlier this year that Tesla will indeed sell Cybertrucks in Canada.

"No doubt we will sell Cybertruck in Canada- insanely huge interest," Patel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Have to file some routine paperwork, but hoping that can be wrapped up soon," he added. Patel was vice president of Public Policy and Business Development at Tesla. He left the company in April.

Tesla’s Canadian website currently shows only an option to pre-order the Cybertruck for $150.

